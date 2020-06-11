Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson Jr. announced a Lockport man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. Charles Cunningham, 38, was arrested on several charges on Tuesday.

In late May 2020, the Lockport Police Department requested assistance from investigators with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident involving a juvenile which had reportedly occurred in the Town of Lockport. Juvenile detectives began investigating Charles Cunningham for reportedly touching a young child inappropriately who was under the age of 10. Following an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Cunningham’s arrest for Sexual Battery, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

On Tuesday night, June 9, Lockport Police officers took Cunningham into custody at his residence. He was transported to Thibodaux and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned warrants, as well as a warrant for Thibodaux City Court for a protective order violation. Bail is set at $100,000.

Due to the nature of the crime, no further details will be released at this time.