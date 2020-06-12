Governor Ron DeSantis’ and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez press conference Friday, June 12, in Coral Gables.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez press conference Friday, June 12, at the University of Miami Indoor Practice Facility.

As of Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported a record 1,698 of new cases of COVID-19. Thursday's announcement marked the largest single-day increase in the state since the pandemic began. State numbers have been more than 1,000 since June 3, except for a 966 increase announced Monday.

The DOH also reported that as of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases for the state is 69,069. There have been 1,307,728 tests conducted, of which 1,307,728 were negative.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 11,571, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");