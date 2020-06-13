Dean follows in his father’s footsteps. Danny Dean served in multiple capacities in the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and is now the Okaloosa School District’s safe school specialist.

CRESTVIEW — The ranks of Crestview’s finest increased by two new policemen last week when Mayor JB Whitten swore in Officers Tyler Dean and Schon (pronounced Shawn) Sweeney June 2. They joined the CPD through its cadet program.

Dean follows in his father’s footsteps. Danny Dean served in multiple capacities in the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and is now the Okaloosa School District’s safe school specialist. He said even as a little boy, his son Tyler wanted to be a law enforcement officer.

“We had a little deputy’s uniform made when he was 3 years old,” Danny Dean said. “We have a side-by-side photo of him then and now.”

Officer Dean is no stranger to CPD, having served as a communications officer at the agency for a couple years and while going through the law enforcement academy.

Becoming a first responder has likewise been Sweeney’s goal. To his new career as a Crestview police officer he adds previous experience as an emergency medical technician in Alabama and Northwest Florida and as a Choctaw Fire Department firefighter.

“This is a very exciting day in their careers,” CPD Chief Stephen McCosker told the audience of family members and fellow police officers. “It is the official start of their law enforcement career.”

After he administered the oath of office to them, Whitten joked, “There’s no going back now.”

The new officers’ fathers then pinned the badges on their sons’ uniforms. As the official procedures segued into a round of family photos, McCosker looked forward to similar ceremonies to come.

“We’re still hiring and we have cadet positions open,” he said.