The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County announced Tuesday morning that two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

That puts the total positives in the county at 11.

The cases are both travel related. The first is a 70-year-old female Gulf County resident who traveled out of the state. She is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The second is a 66-year-old female non-Florida resident who is no longer in Gulf County.

Follow the travel guidance from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html. Traveling to visit family may be especially dangerous if you or your loved ones are more likely to get very ill from COVID-19. People at higher risk for severe illness need to take extra precautions.

DOH-Gulf encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.