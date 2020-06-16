BONIFAY - Holme’s County Sheriff John Tate is making history this year as he enters he prepares his second term as Sheriff.

On June 5, all candidates for public offices had to meet deadline to qualify for the 2020 election season, at the noon deadline last Friday that is when Tate realized he had been placed in a honored and , according to Tate, “unique” position of being the first known sheriff to run unopposed for the county.

“I want to take the time to thank the citizens of Holmes County for trusting and beliving in me,” Tate said in a Facebook post. “The support has been key over the past four years as the sheriff’s office has worked to incorporate several new programs.

Tate said programs he has brought in during his first term included concealed weapons classes, scholarships, Project Lifesaver and the S.A.L.T. program. Another program he said he is proud of is the addiction recovery program.

While he said he was truly thankful for the support from the county, Tate said he felt he owed a great deal of his success to his staff and officers whom he said adapted to obstacles including Hurricane Michael and the COVID pandemic and continued to provide the highest level of service.

“They are the true heroes,” he said. “[They are] the ones who deserve all the credit for the incredible drop in Holmes’s County’s Crime rate over the last several years.

Tate said the last four years have been an honor and he looks forward to continue to serving the county and continuing to make it a better place to live, work, and play.

Tate has over 20 years of law enforcement experience. He is a graduate of the Chipola College Law Enforcement Academy and is a certified law enforcement and firearms instructor. He was first elected sheriff in 2016.