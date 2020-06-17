Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe has earned The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval® for Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf recently underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with TJC standards spanning all hospital services. In addition, three Ascension Medical Group offices in Port St. Joe, Apalachicola and Wewahitchka also were reviewed and accredited by TJC.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"All the credit for this achievement goes to our dedicated associates, who are committed to providing safe, high-quality care to our patients and their families at the bedside, behind the scenes and in providers' offices," said Robin Godwin, vice president of nursing at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf. "We voluntarily undergo The Joint Commission reviews because we want to ensure that we are providing the highest level of care to our community. I am so proud of our team for this most recent confirmation of the exceptional care we provide."

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

