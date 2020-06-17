Blues On Reid, presented by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce, will take place this Saturday with a full line-up of music.

The music begins at 12 noon ET and continues until 7 p.m. ET along Reid Ave. in the heart of the Port St. Joe business district.

The event is free.

In conjunction, the Salt Aire Farmers Market is extending its hours to bring arts and craft vendors from around the region for “an amazing day of family fun and great music,” said Joe Whitmer, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“The music lineup consists of local and regional musicians, a wide variety of music steeped in the blues,” Whitmer continued.

Up first will be the Sticky Tea Band out of Panama City.

Two members perform locally as Sticky Too but the full four-musician band will be on hand.

Phenix, Alabama musician Skyler Saufley is not your typical blues guitarist, specializing in 50s-style Chicago Blues coupled with swing, jump, and hard-driving shuffles. He will appear with his band, the 99th Degree.

From Tallahassee will come Brett Wellman and his Stone Cold Blues Band, a Port St. Joe favorite and a popular fixture at the famed Bradfordville Blues Club.

They have opened Blues On Reid the past two years.

“We are excited they are able to join the Saturday lineup this year,” Whitmer said.

Young, talented and a recent high school graduate, Trey Wanvig is an 18-year-old blues guitarist and vocalist from Sarasota.

He has opened many shows for prestigious artists, including Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, and Alice Cooper.

Gracie Curran has earned a reputation for jaw-dropping blues and soul.

Originally from Boston, she has been touring for the better part of five years now.

The lineup and times:

12-1 p.m. ET Sticky Tea Band

1:20 -2:20 p.m. Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree

2:40--3:40 p.m. Brett Wellman and the Stone Cold Blues Band

4-5 p.m. Trey Wanvig

5:30-7 p.m. Gracie Curran & The High Falutin' Band