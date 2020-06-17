Right on time, and in many cases travel related, the number of positive COVID-19 in the county reached double digits this week, with 11.

Four of those individuals have already recovered, others are in isolation and one of the last two cases involved an individual tested in the county that left the county before results were known.

That still counts in the total for Gulf County, said Sarah Hinds, Administrator with the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County.

Hinds noted that the majority of the reason cases have been traveled related.

The COVID virus has an incubation period of 10-14 days and Memorial Day was just over two weeks ago.

Buzzett cautioned Tuesday that he believed the city and county may be opening too soon and was expressed concern about the lack of social distancing and face masks he is seeing.

Hinds has repeatedly urged those with symptoms not to travel to Gulf County.

None of the 11 cases thus far has required hospitalization either in the county or out and all are in isolation for at least 14 days.

Hinds emphasized the mission is to reduce the spread.

“We are working closely with patients, close contacts and health care providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

The health department also announced this week it will expand testing at its Wewahitchka site after opening testing in Port St. Joe the prior week.

The department offers free testing 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week.

Patients must be 18 or older and make an appointment by calling the department at 227-1276, but patients do not have to be symptomatic.

This is part of a program the Florida Department of Health launched last month to test at least 2 percent of each county’s population each month.

In Gulf County, that is 325 individuals.

“We will continue provided COVID-19 testing for Gulf and Franklin residents as well as individuals from other counties or states,” Hinds said.

“That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID-19 please do not travel here. Please get a COVID-19 test in your community and know the results before you arrive.

“Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping keep our communities safe and healthy.”

As of Wednesday’s press time, 1,240 tests for coronavirus had been performed in Gulf County, according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard, a jump of nearly 300 over the prior week.

More tests have likely been performed, Hinds said, but there can be a lag of 2-5 days on results.

The number of positive Florida residents is 78,128 compared to 64,444 the week before.

Florida has seen a steady rise in positive cases the past two weeks.

There are 12,206 hospitalizations, up from 11,185 hospitalizations a week ago.

Deaths in Florida due to COVID-19 have risen from 2,765 to 2,993.

The state had performed 1.46 million COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday.

The FDOH dashboard may be found at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429