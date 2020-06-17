Dawn Lister graduated from Wewahitchka High School and went to school for child development.

She spent 20 plus years working with children.

In 2016 she changed careers and became manager of Wewa Ace Hardware. Through her many managerial positions, Dawn has learned to work well with people, budget, organize, and value others' opinions. Dawn is actively involved in her community.

She works on many charities, has been a member of Wewa Woman's Club, and a board member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

In 2013 Dawn married Michael Lister after being a single mother for 14 years.

Dawn knows the meaning of hard work and understands what it's like to live frugally.

She loves and values her small town and looks forward to serving the great people of Wewa while bringing a fresh new perspective to the board of city commissioners.

Please come out and vote Aug. 11.