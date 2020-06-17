TROY, AL-- Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Christina LaPlante of Mexico Beach with an Undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services; Kaitlynn McGuffin of Port St. Joe with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences; Katherine Nobles of Port St. Joe with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts; and Carter Thacker of Port St. Joe with a Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.