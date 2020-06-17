A Panama City woman faced first appearance in court this week after being arrested Tuesday after a stabbing in Wewahitchka, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Barbara A. McDonald, 39, was arrested after deputies responded a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Hysmith Drive in Wewahitchka.

Deputies found the victim on his back severely bleeding from the abdominal area.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure. According to the press release, the victim and McDonald were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

During the altercation, the victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach area.

Based on the statement from the victim, McDonald stabbed him with a large kitchen knife.

McDonald remained on the property after the incident and was taken into custody.

She was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Failure to Register as a Convicted Felon.

McDonald was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility to await first appearance.