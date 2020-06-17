A food distribution drive will be held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET June 25 at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

The “Park Away from Hunger” event is hosted by First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, CareerSource Gulf Coast and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

No identification or proof of income is required and individuals may pick up for a maximum of three families.

Directions to the high school from Cecil G. Costin Blvd. (State 71) are turn right at Long Ave. and follow the signs to the high school.

From U.S. 98 turn right on Long Ave. and follow the signs.