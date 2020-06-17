The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team (CGCRT) has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the American Red Cross. The Red Cross supports non-profit and faith-based organizations providing Hurricane Michael recovery services in communities throughout the North Florida region.

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and the Red Cross are collaborating to help our community recover.

The grant specifically promotes capacity building in an organization which the CGCRT will use for office supplies, obtaining grant training and services to secure funds for future projects in the community, assist in hosting larger volunteer organizations in our areas, and constant contact which is an email service system used to enhance the organizations outreach throughout Gulf County.

If you are in need of assistance, The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team encourages you to contact them via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 270-8911.

If you wish to donate money to support recovery projects, you can mail a check made out to Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and mail it to PO Box 1104 Port St. Joe FL 32457 or text recovergulf to 41444.