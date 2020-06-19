A day after U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Cedric Richmond engaged in a fervid debate at the House Judiciary Committee’s meeting on Wednesday about police reform, Gaetz made a revelation on Twitter that shocked many.

The representative for Florida’s 1st Congressional District announced Thursday that he has a 19-year-old Cuban son, Nestor.

"We share no blood but he is my life," Gaetz said in a tweet. "He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida."

For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida.



I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

Gaetz added that Nestor arrived in the U.S. at 12 years old and will head off to college soon.

"As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don't raise non-white kids," Gaetz added. "Well, I have."

In Wednesday's police reform markup session, Richmond said, "As a Black male ... who was a victim of excessive force, who has a Black son, who has worries that you don't."

Gaetz responded by saying, "Are you suggesting that you're certain that none of us have non-white children?"

Gaetz makes no reference to a son on his website, but does mention his dog, Scarlett.

After the Florida congressman revealed Nestor on Twitter, his sister, Erin, followed suit, saying he "has been an incredible father to Nestor, who just graduated from high school and will be attending college in the fall."

Nestor came into our lives when he was 12 and had just lost his mother. He didn’t speak English, but luckily, Matt speaks Spanish.



Matt has been an incredible father to Nestor, who just graduated from high school and will be attending college in the fall. So proud of them both. https://t.co/n71SvN0Ep0

— Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 18, 2020

A photo from Gaetz's official Facebook page resurfaced following the representative's announcement. In photo, dated March 5, 2016, he refers to Nestor as one of two "local students" he worked with while in Tallahassee.

In 2017, Gaetz appeared on a Facebook live from his parents' Walton County living room to defend his lone no vote on an anti-human trafficking bill that passed both houses of Congress on Dec. 19 of that year.

Nestor is visible on the couch behind Gaetz throughout the broadcast. Instead of calling Nestor his son, Gaetz said "I've got my helper, Nestor, here."

Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill came to Gaetz's support, saying in a tweet that the representative "talks about Nestor more than anything."

The former Democratic representative says Gaetz "was never 'hiding' his son," but trying to "protect him from the crap that comes from being a politician's kid."

Nick Siano is a digital producer with the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow him on Twitter: @NickSiano_. Contact Daniella Medina at dmedina@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @danimedinanews.