SHALIMAR – The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) presented Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel with the 2020 Presidential Advocacy Award for accomplishments as an advocate for Okaloosa County.

This special recognition is awarded to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in serving with the FAC during the 2020 session to advance the counties’ legislative agenda.

"I am pleased to receive this prestigious award from the Florida Association of Counties, recognizing the advocacy work accomplished on behalf of Okaloosa County," said Ketchel. "I am especially pleased for the legislative accomplishments achieved alongside Rep. Mel Ponder on behalf of the Mental Health Diversion Program for Okaloosa County."

As an advocate for the Okaloosa County Mental Health Diversion program, Ketchel worked with community leaders on the launch of the pre-trial program. The program benefited the county by dedicating mental help to those in need of rehabilitation, reduced cost and reduced crowding at the Okaloosa County Jail.

Commissioner Ketchel proudly wears the limited-edition lapel pin awarded to her by the FAC as recipient of the 2020 Presidential advocacy Award.