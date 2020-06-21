A day at the beach in Grand Isle turned tragic for Derrick Griffin and his family.

Griffin described the waters as calm on the afternoon of June 10 before the unthinkable happened.

"We went out just like we normally do," Griffin said. "We never really planned anything, just decided to go to the beach. We had been swimming. It was calm and nice. If it hadn’t have been calm we wouldn’t have gone in."

Griffin’s step-grandfather, Chris Boudreaux, was teaching his 6-year-old son how to swim when the water conditions near Elmer’s Island deteriorated without warning.

"Then the current started picking up and it pulled my little boy further out," Griffin said. "He had his floaties on, but it became too much for him. Chris went to grab him and bring him closure but didn’t know there was a dropoff right where they were. It dropped him underwater. He came back up, grabbed my son and threw him close to the shore. But he ended up throwing himself backwards."

What happened next would change the family’s lives forever.

"The current then grabbed him and pulled him under," Griffin said.

An hour later, Boudreaux’s body was recovered about 500 feet from where he went under water. The 43-year-old Galliano resident was the sixth person to drown in Grand Isle since April.

Griffin, who serves as a volunteer firefighter for Lafourche Fire District 3, has been on the scene of many tragedies but never imagined one of them would involve his own family.

"You can never really prepare yourself mentally for something like that," he said. "But he died a hero."

Because Boudreaux worked offshore for years, he was anything but a novice swimmer because he had to take water survival classes, Griffin said.

"I worked with him offshore," Griffin said. "He had lots of training on how to survive things like that but the current was too much for him."

Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry said such drownings have been tragically common on the island this year. One week prior to Boudreaux’s death, drownings claimed the lives of two children and a man from Houma. A Hammond teen also lost his life after drowning in Grand Isle on May 23.

The cause of the recent spate of drownings has been attributed to rock jetties that attract powerful rip currents, Landry said.

Jetties are man-made piles of rocks that protect the coast from currents and tides. However, they also caused a serious side effect this year, Landry said.

"Rock jetties are placed out there to protect the land," Landry said. "They protect erosion from happening on the beach of Grand Isle and protect the island itself. But this year there have been abnormally high tides. Our tides are running almost two feet. On average they are one foot high. We’re having a high tide event and a groundswell from the south coming in. That creates extremely an extremely strong undertow. So if you put that out there with a rock structure it causes more currents and swirls. It just amplifies that undertow and creates a perfect storm for a lot of issues."

Grand Isle officials have taken steps to protect beachgoers from dangerous water conditions. Mayor David Camardelle closed the western part of the island from marker No. 3 going west to Bridge Side Marina including State Park Beach.

"The levee and beach itself fall under the jurisdiction of the Town of Grand Isle," the police chief said. "I was able to meet with the mayor and we decided that (the closure) was the safest route to go. We were also worried about people driving golf carts on the damaged levee. We just went around and fenced off that whole area and put up ‘no trespassing’ signs. So far it looks like everybody’s staying out. Everybody’s aware of what’s going on and they’re staying away from that area. I feel better about it."

Closure or no closure, Griffin pleaded with residents to take necessary safety precautions before venturing out on the water.

"For any age, I don’t care how old you are, wear a life vest," he said. "If Chris had some kind of flotation device that would’ve at least kept his face up, he would have made it."

