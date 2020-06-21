These Crestview twins have selective mutism, a rare form of social anxiety that holds them back from talking much in public. But they can always write.

CRESTVIEW – What Marion (Mimi) and Hannah Strom can’t say, they can write.

The identical twin sisters, now 20, were born three months early – Mimi on Labor Day and Hannah three days later on Sept. 9, 1999. Their mother, Carol Strom, said they spent 90 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

As they grew up, the two were diagnosed with selective mutism, what Mimi described as a "very rare" form of social anxiety in which they can’t talk outside their house or comfort zone.

"You get so fearful and lock up and can’t make the words happen," Hannah said.

"I can see them thinking it, but (failing) to get it to come out," Carol said. "It was always pushing, ‘No, you tell the waitress what you want,’ ‘You tell the cashier what you need.’ They have a fan club at Baker with Coach (Matt) Brunson and Coach (David) Oglesby. During their senior year, those two coaches sat with them every day at lunch and made (the girls) talk to them, so they would get more and more comfortable talking to people."

Although they have lived in Crestview most of their lives, they attended Baker High School because it is smaller, Carol said.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While their disorder has frequently paralyzed their speech, the two have embraced another avenue of language that requires no talking at all: writing. Each had her first book published online June 20.

They plan to study English with a focus on creative writing at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville before transferring to the University of West Florida in Pensacola. They will take their dog, Sophie, with them to college for companionship.

"My friend, Mary, who was one of the first readers of their books, said, ‘Their absolute grasp of language for kids that don’t talk that much outside of the house and their ability to write action – which is really hard to write – is just amazing,’" Carol said. "They both have that talent, even though it sort of goes against their physical being. Even if you ran into them in the grocery store, they wouldn’t say hi to you."

Mimi wrote a collection of eight short stories, "Barney and Mr. Thomas," for tweens. She calls it science fiction with "plenty of action."

"I’ve always thought of mine like a TV show, because it’s the same characters but it’s in stories," Mimi said. "I’ve always preferred TV over movies, so I thought maybe some other people would feel that way."

"I like the idea for the middle school grades where you have the continuous characters through different books," Carol said. "A lot of kids at that point can’t sit still, don’t want to sit still, don’t want to read and can get through a shorter book."

The story follows an adult inventor, Mr. Thomas, and his 11-year-old assistant, Barney.

"They go out on all these adventures," Mimi said. "The assistant, when he gets too emotional, he turns into an alligator creature."

While in her own life, because of her selective mutism, Mimi doesn’t sustain a large number of relationships with new people – the relationship between Barney and Mr. Thomas is her favorite aspect of the collection.

Hannah recently finished the 250-page urban fantasy novel for teens, "The Door in My Hand."

"It’s about this famous daredevil who finds that she has a door growing in her hand with monsters that come out of the door and she must help to stop it, but no one believes they’re evil," Hannah said. "They all think they’re good."

Hannah likes how her novel can’t be categorized into one genre.

"It feels like it combines fantasy, horror, urban fantasy and sci-fi all into one," Hannah said.

It impresses Carol how Hannah finished her novel. Hannah has lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle and joint pain and skin and kidney problems.

"She was just always hurting," Carol said. "She was just 18 – which is really young to be diagnosed with lupus. Selena Gomez was a famous person who was diagnosed early. There’s days where she doesn’t want to get out of bed. At least with writing, her mind’s always going and she can still find a way to do it."

While Hannah started her book a year earlier than Mimi in the fall of 2017, the two completed them around the same time and had them edited at the same time. They were happy to finish together; they like to do everything together, Mimi said.

Carol connected her daughters with friends around the country who are writers or editors. They hired one of Carol’s friends to edit and hired artists to design the covers.

"It was very helpful," Mimi said. "I wouldn’t have known what to do if I hadn’t had their help."

What Hannah and Mimi can’t say, they can write. Their passion for writing allows them to express themselves without having to interact, Hannah said.

"They are the most imaginative young ladies you would want to meet," Carol said.