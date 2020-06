As this photo courtesy of Debbie Hooper illustrates so starkly, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse was indeed under siege when it was moved in 2014. This is the former site of the lighthouse on the Cape. Note some of the remaining foundation in the foreground; the pilings in the water in the background once held the keepers’ quarters. Mother Nature has control on the area. {Photo courtesy of Debbie Hooper at joebay.com}