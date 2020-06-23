PANAMA CITY — Three Bay District Schools will soon offer new computer science courses with a grant through Amazon’s future engineer program.

The Amazon program works in partnership with Edhesive, a K-12 computer science curriculum for Introduction to Computer Science-Python, AP Computer Science A-Java and AP Computer Principles. The grant sponsorship helps expand these courses and is be a part of Amazon’s global initiative for students in underrepresented communities.

Dean Bozeman School, Bay High School and Rutherford High School were chosen to join the program. Both Bay and Rutherford are considered Title 1 schools — schools that receive federal aid because of the rate of poverty among their students.

Bozeman was a Title 1 school last year though not this year, but because their feeder schools are still Title 1, it qualified.

"Bozeman has been looking to build our computer science program for about three years now," said Ivan Beach, principal at Dean Bozeman School. "We understand this career field is a great opportunity for students, but it’s not something they can do once they leave school. They need a background knowledge on it."

The partnership with Amazon brings a lot of opportunities for students who are thinking about pursuing the career field, but also will help in the recruitment of other students. It will be another avenue for students.

One of the difficulties BDS has with these programs is finding teachers to teach the class. The partnership with Amazon will help provide those resources.

The educator would be somebody who is in the field, rather than somebody who is a certified teacher.

"Often time we have a hard time recruiting and retaining computer science teachers, so by connecting with Amazon they are able to provide the staff and the resources," said Chandra Tyson, Career and Technical Education coordinator. "So the teacher in the classroom, yes has a computer science certification, but Amazon adds the expertise that is needed to enhance the rigor that is that curriculum."

Tyson added that Amazon will be able bring a level of cache to the high schools that a teacher might not have. One of the main goals for this partnership is to identify more subgroups to become interested in computer science.

"When you’re talking about those underrepresented communities, you’re identifying maybe more females or maybe identifying more minorities to be tapped into some of these rigorous advance placement classes," Tyson said. "Even though they may not pursue the career, just the exposure is what Amazon is also seeking."

According to Coy Pilson, principal at Rutherford High School, they were recognized by the College Board as a school that increased opportunities for women in computer science. He is looking forward to continuing to increase the opportunities for other students in what can be a very lucrative career field.

"We’re just trying to broaden our computer science offering," Pilson said. "Some kids are interested in it, but once they start doing it they are not as interested."

Pilson added that coding can be challenging, but welcomes any programs that will provide ample opportunities to his students.

According to Billy May, principal at Bay High School, the program makes sense for his school with the new STEM building coming in the next year or two. He believes this partnership with Amazon will generate student interest for the STEM programs.

"We’re looking for some engineer programs to get started in the STEM building," May said. "So the timing could be no better for us in terms of preparation for kids to get ready for full blown engineer programs when we get into that (STEM) building."

This grant is the initial application for BDS and CTE to get their feet wet for this program. If the program does well with Bozeman, Rutherford and Bay, there is chance that the CTE program will consider expanding the grant to other schools.