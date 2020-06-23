Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference regarding COVID-19 at Orlando Health on Tuesday, June 23rd

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Florida surged past 100,000 coronavirus cases Monday as the state continues to see a spike in new infections that is prompting stronger public health measures.

A number of Florida cities and counties mandated last week that people wear masks in public, and more are contemplating local mask mandates.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,926 new cases Monday, below the daily record of 4,049 set over the weekend but still a major increase.

The number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 12 Monday to 3,173 and there were 82 more hospitalizations.

Florida’s positive test rate also has been on the rise. Statewide 12.2% of those tested for coronavirus since June 15 have tested positive.

With 100,217 coronavirus cases reported since the outbreak began, Florida joins five other states - California, Texas, New York, New Jersey and Illinois - where the number of cases have topped 100,000.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");