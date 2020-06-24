The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has launched a homicide investigation after a man shot Tuesday night died.

Capt. Jack Kennedy said officers responded to the DCH Regional Medical Center about 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, now identified as 44-year-old Henry McAlpine, who arrived by personal vehicle.

Officers were able to determine the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Elm Street, near west Tuscaloosa’s Kaulton Park.

Investigators were notified early Wednesday morning by the hospital that McAlpine succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

The shooting Tuesday night was the second in two nights after an 8-year-old boy was shot Monday night while traveling in his family’s vehicle through an apartment complex, when several rounds of gunfire rang out.

Kennedy said residents of the complex estimated between 20 and 40 shots were heard and investigators recovered numerous shell casings in the area.

The child was taken from DCH to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.