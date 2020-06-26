Friday

Jun 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM


CHIPLEY -After several months, The Washington County Drug Task Force concluded a narcotic investigation resulting in multiple felony drug arrest.


The Drug Task Force composed of Washington County Sheriff's Office and Chipley Police Department reports 14 arrest and 2 still at large.


The following arrest were made:


1. William Chad McKeithen-Sell of Methamphetamine


2. Marcia Lynne Ott-Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia


3. Lisa Roxanne Anderson- Possession of Methamphetamine


4. Prince Leondre Douglas- Sell of Methamphetamine


5. Billy Gene Duck, Jr.-Sell of Methamphetamine


6. Jagger Daniel Crovetti- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia


7. Jonathan Frank Griffin-Possession of Cocaine


8. Lester Steven Glenn- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia


9. Larry Edward Rushin III-Sell of Opioids


10. Nicholas Gage Copeland-Sell of Methamphetamine


11. Rita Carter Thomas- Possession of Opioids and Sell of Marijuana


12. David Anthony Laconte- Sell of opioids within a 1000ft of a specified area and Sell of Methamphetamine within a 1000ft of a church(2 counts)


13. Cameron Lee Zion-Possession of a short barreled firearm and Driving while license suspended or revoked, second offense


14. Eric Jason Hawk-Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Paraphernalia


Still at large:


1. Health Wilkerson Leonguerrero- Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Paraphernalia


2. Stephanie Jean Mazzullo- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia