HOLMES COUNTY – Two subjects are in custody in connection to unrelated burglaries that took place in Holmes County.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Paul A Galvan of Bonifay on Friday, June 19, for a burglary that took place that same day at a Foxworth Road residence. Investigators quickly located Galvan, who was found to be in possession of several items belonging to the victim.

Galvan is charged with burglary and petit theft.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Sidney Kyle Dunaway of Geneva, Alabama was arrested Tuesday, June 23, by the Hartford Police Department on a Holmes County warrant issued after he was identified as a subject who broke into a Highway 177A residence earlier this year.

Dunaway is charged with burglary and petit theft, and more arrests are anticipated.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Hartford Police Department for their assistance.