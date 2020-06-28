Members of the City’s engineering team, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., will display aerial maps of the proposed project and the properties to be directly impacted by the upgrades.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS – Many home and business owners in DeFuniak Springs will be connected to more reliable sewer lines now being planned by City officials as a multi-million-dollar wastewater system improvement project funded with loans and grants through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s FDEP Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. Leaders invite all citizens to review and discuss these plans on Tuesday, July 7, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 North 10th Street.

Members of the City’s engineering team, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., will display aerial maps of the proposed project and the properties to be directly impacted by the upgrades. Property owners encouraged to attend include those along Hillcrest Way, 2nd Street from Hillcrest Way to Burdick Avenue, Burdick Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street, 4th Street from Burdick Avenue to Cook Avenue, and Bruce Avenue from Colquit Street to 2nd Street. The wastewater system improvement project includes the installation of a new lift station just southeast of the I-10 and US 331 interchange near the Best Western hotel, 11,100 linear feet of 12-inch force main and 6,300 linear feet of 14-inch force main. The new force main will extend from the new lift station north to the City’s wastewater treatment plant. Upgrades also include improvements to two existing lift stations and the installation of 1,000 linear feet of 8-inch force main along Bruce Avenue to tie-in to an existing lift station to the new 14-inch force main.

"The bottom line is that the City is getting a major part of its infrastructure upgraded to benefit our property owners," says City Manager Mell Smigielski. "The new sewer lines and lift stations will also accommodate the anticipated community development along US 331 including the new Veterans Lodge community. We need everyone ‘at the table’ on July 7 to discuss these plans and learn what to expect as we experience and witness these great changes."

Citizens needing special arrangements in order to attend the meeting or have questions regarding this event may contact the City’s Public Affairs Coordinator at 850-892-8500, ext. 114 or by email at grants@defuniaksprings.net.