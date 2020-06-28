THIBODAUX, La. (AP) " Former South Terrebonne and Southeastern Louisiana University baseball standout Brock Hebert spent five years in the professional ranks, but after retiring in 2017, he was looking to see what was next for him in life.

'I was released by the Mariners and was talking to a couple teams about some spots, but I had some injuries that were lingering,' Hebert said. 'I took a couple weeks off and started hitting and throwing again, but the pain never really went away so I decided to move on, was doing sales for an oilfield company.'

But shortly after, Hebert wanted to give back to baseball by coaching a youth team.

From there, the idea of getting a baseball facility was born and, with the help of some investors, it has since grown into The Farm System: Baseball and Softball Academy.

The academy is a state-of-the-art baseball and softball facility featuring advanced video training sessions with Hit Trax, private hitting and pitching lessons with Hebert and former Thibodaux, LSU and pro pitcher Brent Bonvillain, batting cages and more.

It is located in Thibodaux at 2815 Ridgefield Road.

'It's really is my dream job,' Hebert said. 'Within the first year, it took off fast. It was about getting the right teams and coaches in and when 2019 came around, we had a lot of teams (who call the facility home) and now we have five baseball teams and six softball teams.'

Players on the teams pay a membership fee to use the facility and Hebert said there are between 50-75 individual players who aren't on affiliated teams, but also pay to use the facility.

'They get discounts on lessons, access to cages and fields and discounts in the pro shop,' Hebert said. 'We have bats, gloves, batting gloves and other gear.'

Hebert said he loves teaching the fundamentals of the game and spreading the knowledge he learned while playing on the highest level.

'It was a dream. I played it pretty much until by body wouldn't let me play anymore and was lucky to fall into this,' Hebert said. 'We really are a one-stop shop. I talk to my buddies, who I played pro ball with from Florida, California and even Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and they grew up in these kinds of places. You have baseball guys and softball people around you and you have your training facility here. You get workouts and training with one philosophy. They are getting the highest level of softball and baseball starting at 7 all the way to high school. We want to get these kids ready to compete for a spot as a freshman in high school.'

The Farm also hosts numerous tournaments each year and has two turf fields with another in the works.

'Ever since we were able to get back after the virus, I think we have had a tournament every weekend,' Hebert said. 'There are so many teams around this area that don't get a chance to play in their hometown. Now parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles can all come see them play. You are still getting travel ball but it's local.'

In addition to baseball and softball work, Zack Hebert offers strength and conditioning training for other sports at the facility.

For information on The Farm, visit its Facebook page at The Farm System: Baseball & Softball Academy.