FORT WALTON BEACH — City officials invite area residents to join them next week in a celebration of the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department’s new fire engine.

City officials used $530,000 in half-cent sales tax money to pay for the 2020 engine, which can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute and carries a full complement of firefighting, rescue and emergency medical tools and equipment.

The public celebration for the engine is set for 9 a.m. July 11 at Station 6, which is at 5 Hollywood Blvd. NE.

The event will include a ceremonial wash down and push in of the vehicle, as well as a dedication to a special guest. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings, which will be provided to those who don’t bring their own.

Fort Walton Beach officials said in a news release that the new engine will be fully staffed with four firefighter-EMTs and paramedics each shift and is licensed to provide advanced life support medical care. Staffing was made possible by the city’s new fire services assessment, which was implemented at the start of this year.

The additional personnel and the capabilities of the new fire engine will create better coverage and faster multi-unit response times throughout the city and surrounding areas, city officials said.

"This is a proud day for our fire department and community," Fire Chief Ken Perkins said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Okaloosa County for the half-cent sales tax and to the citizens of Fort Walton Beach for their support through the fire services assessment. Without these two funding sources, we would not be able to make this much-needed upgrade."

The ceremonial wash down and push in goes back to the days of non-motorized fire wagons and horse-drawn steam engines, city officials said. After returning to the firehouse from a blaze, the fire apparatus was washed and shined, then pushed back into its stall by firefighters to await the next call.

All attendees of the July 11 event are invited to participate in the wash down and push in.