The Houma Police Department has been partnering with various community-based organizations over the last few months to help residents get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations like the United Houma Nation, Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans and a group known as Bags of Hope compiled resources, contacted Houma Police and helped deliver items to residents in the community.

Throughout the endeavor, Houma residents received an assortment of fruit and vegetables, dairy products, non-perishable foods and various snacks for kids.

"These types of initiatives truly display the heart of our community and show that when we come together, we can accomplish great things," Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said.