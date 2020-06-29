Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference after signing the budget at the Florida State Capitol on Monday, June 29th.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

According to data from the Florida Health Department the state has added 5,266 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. This is the sixth consecutive that there are at leas 5,000 cases reported.

Florida once again has set a record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday with a whopping 9,585 reported. That's a 62% increase over the previous record of 5,508 reported Wednesday.

Florida set a daily record with 9,585 new cases reported Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now at 146,341. The number of reported deaths increased to 3,447.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 14,354, though the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5. The state's total number of cases has more than doubled since the Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488).

