Readers: In columns earlier this year, we listed departed companies. In a place as active in investments and real estate as Florida, banks and thrifts have risen -- and fallen. Here are a few, as well as some other institutions loyal readers reminded us of.

AmeriFirst Bank: AmeriFirst Bank was the nation's oldest federally chartered savings and loan company and it started as First Federal Savings and Loan, receiving Charter No. 1 from the federal government in 1933. Federal regulators seized the Miami-based thrift in March 1991.

CenTrust: This Miami-based company, opened in 1934 as Dade Federal Savings and Loan Association, was the Southeast's largest savings and loan company when federal regulators seized it in 1990. It was the fourth-largest bailout ever.

Southeast Bank: Southeast Bank was founded as First National Bank of Miami in 1902. At its height, it was the state's largest bank and the bank of choice for South Florida's most important companies. But officers overextended on commercial real estate development and construction loans and lost millions. In September 1991, federal regulators shut Southeast Bank down and awarded its remnants to First Union, later Wachovia and later merged into Wells Fargo.

Barnett Bank: Barnett Bank was founded in Jacksonville in 1877. By 1997, it claimed to serve four of every 10 Florida households. In 1998, after 121 years, it was taken over by NationsBank.

Fountain’s: The department store chain opened its first location in Lake Worth in 1939. At its height, it had seven stores from Fort Pierce to Boca Raton employing 300 people. The pioneer store was the last to close in 1986.

Maas Brothers: Maas Brothers was founded in 1886 in Tampa. It had 10 stores in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. In 1989, it merged with Jordan Marsh of Florida, which was independent of the New England Jordan Marsh. Two years later, the combined stores merged with Burdines, which itself was swallowed by Macy’s by 2005.

