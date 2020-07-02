A lockdown and shelter-in-place order for Gadsden State Community College’s Wallace Drive and East Broad campuses was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Schoolcast communication from the college.

The order was issued at about 10:30 a.m. because of a "fluid situation involving the Gadsden Police Department," according to an earlier Schoolcast communication.

A Gadsden police spokesman told The Times that officers were looking for a suspect in the vicinity of the college, but were unable to locate the individual.