But Terrebonne and Lafourche remain down 8,800 jobs combined compared to a year ago, the latest state report shows.

Houma-Thibodaux regained about 600 jobs in May that it had lost amid the coronavirus pandemic but remains down 8,800 jobs compared to 12 months ago, the latest state figures show.

State limits on business activity and public interaction, and resulting layoffs and furloughs, drove the area’s May unemployment rate to 10.9%, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported last week.

That’s an improvement over April’s 12.4% unemployment rate but well above the 6% recorded in March, before the pandemic hit the area, and the 4.2% recorded a year ago.

The metro area, comprised of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, has lost more than 7,400 jobs -- nearly 1 of every 10 -- over the past 12 months, the figures show. Most of the losses have occurred since March, when the pandemic stymied the area’s continuing struggle to recover from an offshore oil bust that wiped out an estimated 25,000 local jobs since 2014.

Local jobs directly involved in oil and gas exploration and production declined by 300 in May, down 5.6%. Oilfield services shed another 300 jobs, or 6.5% of the category’s total. Shipbuilding and maritime lost 100 jobs. A category labeled administrative and support services, which includes mostly oilfield jobs, gained 100.

To be counted as unemployed, a person has to be jobless and actively looking for work. People not searching for work, perhaps waiting to return to their former jobs soon, would not be counted as unemployed in the statistics.

Here are other details in the latest report. Figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations:

– The area’s civilian labor force -- defined those employed or actively looking for work -- increased by nearly 3,400 people in May. But the current labor force, 83,836, has just over 1,700 fewer people than it did a year ago.

– Leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants bars and hotels, gained 600 jobs across the two parishes in May. But it has not made up the roughly 3,000 jobs lost -- 39% of the category’s total -- recorded in April.

– Houma-Thibodaux’s May jobless rate is just under a percentage point lower than the state’s 13.1% and the nation’s 13%.

– More than 9,300 residents were unemployed in May, including about 5,300 in Terrebonne and 4,000 in Lafourche.

– The unemployment rate was 11.8% in Terrebonne and 9.8% in Lafourche.

