March 2020 struck schools harshly, as the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic closed doors, creating an unlikely and unpleasant spring break that extended far past what should have been graduation, a cause for celebration.

Fate cut Northridge Middle School even more unkindly, as at noon March 9, news came that much-loved school secretary Marquetta Pearson Marshall had died unexpectedly. She was just 40.

"She was the kind of person that could make you laugh even on a bad day," said Lynda Ingram, principal at Northridge, who hired Marshall at Rock Quarry Elementary in 2015, then brought the secretary along while moving to Northridge in 2018.

"One of her goals, if she saw that you were not having a good day, child or adult, she found a way to bring out something happy in you. She was extremely witty. She would catch you off guard, and you would just roll with laughter," Ingram said.

Marshall’s care extended to everyone who entered the school, students to parents to staff to teachers. She was the first face people saw.

"Students found a reason to come into the office, especially when they were having a bad day, just to say hello to her," Ingram said.

Even though working full-time, Marshall was studying for her master’s degree in counseling, and had just a short way to go in her studies, Ingram said. She was empathetic and perceptive, spotting when people were making bad decisions, and could connect with them, point to a better way, ensure them things would get better.

"And the last thing she would always say was ’Go learn something!,’ " Ingram said, laughing.

So the trauma of COVID-19 rolled up in the week before spring break, just as the Northridge community was confronting bereavement for the loss of their friend. During this extended time away, Northridge leadership has been wondering how to honor her legacy, to have something in place as the fall school year begins.

"We know there’s still some closure that needs to take place," Ingram said. "That’s one of the many things we’re going to have to deal with when everyone returns."

Their chief idea is to boost the school library into what’s called "exemplary status," and officially name it the Marquetta Marshall Library.

To do so, Northridge needs to raise $50,000, after which one-to-one matching funds will be made available by a private donor, in order to ensure the library has 15 books per student, with an average copyright date of 11 years or less in age, matching the Alabama Department of Public Education’s definition of exemplary. Current enrollment is 823, so that would mean 12,345 books.

To kick the drive into high gear, Northridge is sponsoring a #40 for Marshall event. It’s a virtual challenge in which participants are asked to do any activity of their choosing for 40 minutes, sometime between July 23 and July 27, then post a photo from their virtual finish line, whether it be at the end of an actual walk-race, or just after swimming, playing tennis, throwing a ball with a friend, or romping with the family dog in the backyard.

Participants will receive a digital certificate of completion, and status in the school’s legacy of literacy, Ingram said.

The photos will impart meaning, Ingram said, as the school community wants Marshall’s family to witness the love and support for her in action. Registration is $40.

The number ties to Northridge’s ongoing push for literacy, in which students are being encouraged to read 40 books.

"We really want them reading 40 minutes every day, so that lead to 40 books, and that connected with the 40 minutes of activity," Ingram said.

In the planning, those 40s lined up and made perfect sense; until asked, Ingram hadn’t made the association with Marshall’s age at passing. The coincidence brought grief back to the surface.

"It’s a huge void," she said.

To attain the matching funds, Northridge needs to raise the money by Aug. 1. Everything raised will go to the library, and donations are tax-deductible.

"Everybody in our school has been asked to call one person. If you register, call a friend. And you don’t have to be in Tuscaloosa," Ingram said. Early on in the registration process, they’d already signed up people as far away as North Carolina.

The registration form can be found at www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Tuscaloosa/40forMarshall.

"That year I hired (her), when she interviewed, I immediately knew she was the person," Ingram said. "There was such a sweet spirit about her. I knew that would be what our school needed."

Marshall managed the busy office like a pro, and took care of everyone who came in looking for help, Ingram said.

"If she didn’t know the answer, she would steer them in the right direction. She was the base of our school."