The National Hurricane Center is watching a small low pressure area that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Mississippi coast.

In its 2 p.m. statement on Sunday the Hurricane Center said recent satellite and radar observations indicated the low was producing a few showers near its center.

Some slight development is possible before the system moves inland on Monday.

Heavy rains are forecast for the Florida Panhandle as the low heads east-northeast.

Once it crosses the United States and enters the Atlantic Ocean, it could develop into a more substantial system.