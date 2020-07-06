The problem: The new date was the same day as the state's primary election.

The state's rescheduled summer bar exam will be postponed one more day because the new date is the same day as the state's primary election.

The examination, which will take place online only, is now on Wednesday, Aug. 19 instead of Tuesday, Aug. 18.

"It is important that every citizen in Florida be assured that they are able to vote in the upcoming primary election, whether by mail, early voting, or in person," said David Reeves, chair of the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, in a Friday news release.

"With the administration of the examination in an online format, we are able shift the date without impacting the grading schedule," he added.

"Applicants should check the Board’s website (floridabarexam.org) regularly for additional announcements about the upcoming General Bar Examination," the release said. "The website has a dedicated section for FAQs about the August 2020 Examination."

The board, with the approval of the state's Supreme Court, previously canceled the state's traditional in-person two-day bar exam at the end of July, replacing it with an online test.

Florida bar exam canceled for in-person testing, moves to online

The decision to cancel the in-person exam came in the wake of law school students, deans, professors and even some state lawmakers pressuring the board to reconsider the in-person test as Florida struggles with continued spikes in coronavirus cases.

The online version of the test this summer will be a single-day test that is a combination of written essays and multiple-choice questions that the state's Bar Examiners will compose. The bar exam is usually held twice a year, in February and July.