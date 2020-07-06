The ordinance, approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council on June 30, requires face coverings to be worn while interacting in public places in the city of Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa’ mandatory mask ordinance goes into effect Monday.

The ordinance will be in effect through Aug. 5, although the council could vote to extend the rule. Violations are punishable by a $25 fine

"We want to hand out masks, not citations, so we ask all you to just apply common sense. Wear your mask, let’s slow the spread of COVID-19 and let’s get out of this sooner rather than later," Mayor Walt Maddox said in his "Mayor’s Minute" online video.

The ordinance requires face coverings that cover the nose and mouth to be worn in businesses or venues open to the general public, transportation services available to the general public, and outdoor areas open to the public where 10 or more people are gathered and unable to maintain six feet of distance between each person.

Exceptions include:

• Children: Face coverings are not required for children 2 years old and younger. Parents/guardians can exercise their own discretion regarding face coverings for children between the ages of 2 and 8.

• Places of worship

• Indoor athletic facilities

• Outdoor exercise (provided six feet of distance can be maintained between people)

• Situations where coverings pose a health or safety risk

Read the full ordinance and find answers to frequently asked questions at Tuscaloosa.com/FaceCoverings.