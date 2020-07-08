PANAMA CITY — The deadline for FEMA residents at temporary group sites to find new housing is three months away.

The Oct. 11 cut off date is a six-month extension on the original April deadline, which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension also moved the May 1 date on which rent collection would start to Sept. 1. Assessments were waived up until the latter, and rent is due Oct. 1.

RELATED: ‘God does everything for a reason’: Tenants at FEMA sites remain hopeful for the holidays

"Due to continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic some families are facing, FEMA has not started collecting rent from Hurricane Michael survivors in the Florida Panhandle," FEMA Media Relations Specialist Mayshaunt Gary wrote in an email Tuesday. "However, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), FEMA, and disaster case management have been and continue working closely with Direct Temporary Housing residents to help them find a permanent or alternate housing solution."

RELATED: Families at Panama City FEMA camps still in despair despite 6-month extension

Such solutions include repairing homes, seeking out new homes and purchasing trailers or RVs from FEMA.

According to officials, rent will be determined by applying Fair Market Rent, "a standard developed by the U.S. Dept. of housing and Urban Development – based on the number of bedrooms and the location of the unit."

Of the 925 households assisted in the DHP, 670 have since moved in "more permanent housing," Gary said. Of the remaining, 50 households are currently residing at the FEMA group site located at the fairgrounds at 15th Street and Sherman Avenue.

Last week, in a brief conversation, fairgrounds manager Bob Johnson said the Central Panhandle Fair in Bay County will return in October next year.