PANAMA CITY — The Bay County Commission agreed to accept the first 25% of the $30 million allocation of COVID-19 expenditures on Tuesday.

The CARES Act created a Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and provided Florida with more than $8 billion. Bay County is slated to receive $30 million and the process is similar to dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Michael recovery; the county has to spend the money first and then be reimbursed.

The first 25% of the $30 million, or $7.6 million, was agreed to and it’s for COVID-19 expenditures with the local municipalities.

“If you sent an employee to work from home and you had to buy a laptop for that, that would be a reimbursable expense,” said Philip Griffitts, chairman of the commission. “That money will be used throughout all of Bay County to reimburse folks that spent money on COVID-related issues.”

As of now, the money is for the local government, but Griffitts won’t rule out the possibility of an incubator for small businesses that didn’t get a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government. It’s a little difficult to determine right now because cities over 500,000 in population already have 100% of their funding.

There are other possible expenditures that the county can use the money for in the coming future. One use is covering the cost of two new mobile testing sites that are on the way.

“If these testing sites cost money, we have to pay for that upfront,” Griffitts said. “Like some of the water bills that have had forgiveness, that’s probably an allowable recuperation of funds.”

The county has to spend the remaining 75% by Dec. 31 or they don’t get the remaining reimbursement. Griffitts expressed that there isn’t a lot of time they’re being provided to spend the money.