The pandemic and subsequent business closures decimated the City of Gadsden’s revenues earlier this year, but there was an unexpected rebound last month.

"When I did this, I was rather shocked when the numbers came together last week," said Finance Director Lisa Rosser. "I took it home to make sure the numbers are correct."

Despite some retailers and restaurants not being open at full capacity, the city’s June sales tax revenue rose $558,460 from the previous month and was up more than $16,000 compared to June 2019, when there was no pandemic.

Rosser said she had a theory about why that’s the case: through government funding, people received economic impact payments of $1,200, and until the end of July, there is also an added $600 per week in unemployment benefits.

"People have had more money to spend, which is kind of odd," she said.

Rosser said the problem is that unless those benefits are extended, that money will be going away.

"People have spent more money, and that’s good for us, but bad if they don’t have it to spend and shouldn’t be spending it," she said.

While sales taxes were up, occupational taxes remained down significantly, and Rosser said unemployment remains high in Gadsden and Etowah County.

Occupational taxes are down nearly $296,000 from the previous year.

Rosser said recreation revenue has rebounded because Noccalula Falls Park and the campground have been reopened, and though recreation is still operating at a loss, it’s a much smaller loss than in previous months.

"For us to say that we’re only at a 3% loss of revenue at this time is absolutely amazing," said Rosser, who also said that she’d been talking with other financial officers around the state and most cities are facing a revenue loss of 20% to 30% for the year so far.

Even though city revenues are still much lower than expected for the year, the city also is under budget.

Part-time city employees were laid off when things shut down and other cost-saving measures were implemented, allowing for the city to be about $3.5 million under budget for the year.

"The month of July is when debt payments come due, and that’s right at $3.5 million, so we’re going to take a hit," Rosser said.

She said the current rise in COVID-19 cases makes things uncertain and another shut down would be detrimental.

"I’m proud of where we are, but at the same time, we’re starting budget season next week," Rosser said.

Beyond trying to account for ongoing effects from the pandemic, the city also will have to deal with the loss of Goodyear and its effect on the loss of occupational and other taxes.

"Will there be cuts? Yes, there will," Rosser said.