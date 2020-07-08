ARSON

The Gadsden fire marshal is investigating a suspected arson fire from the 1400 block of Charles Street on Wednesday. According to a police report, neighbors reported the home in flames, and the fire marshal found there was an accelerant used on the floor and a piece of paper saying the house was vacant.

SHOTS FIRED

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Kentucky Avenue Friday night. Witnesses reported two vehicles involved in a shootout at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Pioneer Street. Officers recovered 15 .40 caliber shell casings.

Police responded Monday to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of South 12th Street. The victim reported hearing four shots fired outside the residence, but no recent problems with anyone to cause the shooting. A bullet hole was found in a window and also in the kitchen wall, along with another bullet lodged in the front of the home. Four .380 caliber casings were recovered from the street.

BURGLARIES/THEFTS

A .45 caliber Sig Sauer P320 pistol and $120 cash were reported stolen Monday from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Broad Street.

A Tuscaloosa resident reported that she was visiting family in Gadsden on the Fourth of July. After receiving a call from her bank that a $350 check had been cashed in her name, she discovered two blank checks were missing from her purse, as well as five $20 bills.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Stroud Avenue on Monday. An employee saw his vehicle was missing, checked cameras and saw the suspect climb a fence, find the hidden keys, get in the vehicle and drive through a fence beside a gate. The fence was reported as being damaged.

A 2000 Stratos fishing boat was recovered Monday by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after it was abandoned on the side of the road near Leesburg. The victim, who had last seen the boat on Friday, was unaware it had been stolen from its location on Pine Harbor Lane. Police found the locks were damaged and lying on the pavement. The victim had not yet determined if fishing equipment was still on the boat.

A pistol bag containing $9,500 in cash was stolen out of a night stand on Cabot Avenue between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The victim also found two tires cut on his vehicle.

A cellphone, PlayStation 4, PS4 games and food were reported stolen Sunday from the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. The suspect knocked on the victim’s door and said he needed a place to hide because someone was trying to kill him. The victim told police he stayed awake as long as he could, but fell asleep and his property was gone when he woke up.

A Blackweb party speaker and a wallet containing a driver’s license and other paperwork was reported stolen Friday from a locked vehicle in the 2100 block of Ewing Avenue. Police found no apparent signs of forced entry.

An employee reported an attempted theft Saturday at a fireworks stand in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard. When the employee arrived, he saw the suspect holding what appeared to be a large pair of pliers and trying to break the lock off the door. The employee was able to get the tag number of the vehicle.

An Apple watch was stolen from the 100 block of Miller Avenue between June 30 and Friday. Once the victim discovered it was stolen, authorities used an app and located it at a pawn shop.

A business in the 1000 block of East Meighan Boulevard was broken into between June 30 and Tuesday. The owner found that front and interior doors had been broken and pried open, and metal and copper wiring and piping had been cut and stolen.

Police responded to a report of two shoplifters in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard on Friday. One suspect was detained, but another fled on foot, leaving behind a brown ball cap and a cellphone in a cart and $390 in cash that fell from the suspect’s pocket.

A Taurus G3 9mm pistol and ammunition were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Rainbow Drive. The victim said the pistol was hidden under a book bag on the passenger seat, but the vehicle has a faulty lock on the driver’s side and may not have completely locked.

Responding to a shoplifting call in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard on Friday, officers found stolen merchandise on the suspect, along with a clear plastic baggie with a white crystal-like substance in it.

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Meighan Boulevard on Friday after the victim used an ATM and left the card in it. The suspect came to use the ATM, removed the victim’s card and walked out of the store with it.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Industrial Avenue on Thursday. After the victim realized the vehicle had been stolen, they pinged a phone that had been left inside the vehicle and followed it to an address on Ewing Avenue. They confronted a person there and got the keys after threatening to call the police. Female clothing was later found in the trunk of the car, and as the victim began to burn it, they saw a cellphone. They made contact and returned it to the owner.

Officers detained two shoplifting suspects Thursday in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard. While running from security employees, one suspect threw a wallet into the bed of a truck. The wallet contained $543 and a clear plastic bag with a white power believed to be meth.

A Makita sawzall was reported stolen from a business in the 700 block of Southern Avenue on Thursday. Two suspects asked if they could have pallets from the business, but they reportedly also took the saw.

Checkbooks, candles, a Samsung phone, jewelry and loose change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of View Street between July 1 and July 2.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A police vehicle was damaged after officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of Foster Avenue on Thursday. Officers say they encountered a subject who continually cussed and tried to skate away on a skateboard. After he was detained and handcuffed, he continued to cause a scene and was placed in the back of a police vehicle. Officers reported that he then kicked out the rear driver’s side window. The subject was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center.