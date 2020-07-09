Ralph Fisher quickly fell in love with the Wewahitchka community after moving here with his wife, Patricia, his son Jason, and immediate family back in 1980, choosing to lay the roots of his family here in this beautiful small town. In the 40 years that he has called Wewahitchka home he has made many jobs building and working out of the Bait and Tackle shop his parents opened just after moving to Wewa, forming Fisher Construction, followed up with the opening of Fisher’s Building Supply in 1989. But none of these jobs makes him more proud than the one of serving you as city commissioner.

As a concerned Citizen, he would attend many of the city meetings and realized he could bring the knowledge and experience of running his small businesses and managing budgets and needs of his employees to the city government. He contributes his long-standing success in his businesses and his years serving in his community to his upbringing and his ability to listen to his clients, customers, and community wants and needs, and with effective solutions.

Never has this been more evident as when he quickly formed and managed the roadmap to food and water distribution at the Wewa High School directly after and for the next weeks following the landfall of Hurricane Michael. As the commissioner in charge with the distribution, Ralph quickly put a plan together that involved the equipment from his Construction Company and volunteers from his business, family and friends. Because of his leadership and management skills he was able to quickly set up a system that continued in place, even after the National Guard was able to come in and offer relief and more manpower.

It’s with your help and vote that Ralph will hopefully continue to serve this community by not just action, but with ability to listen and understand your needs.

Please mark your calendars for Aug. 11 and come out to VOTE.