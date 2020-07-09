The Joe Center for the Arts this week announced the winners of its latest exhibit, Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales, an all virtual show.

"This exhibit celebrated our relationships with the animals that are important parts of our lives," said Marcy Trahan, board chair of The Joe.

"They bring a laughter, companionship and comfort to our homes and a sense of wonder and excitement when we see wild animals in their natural habitats."

The exhibit demonstrated how artists interpreted their joy and fascination with the animals that share this world, with all the work showed online.

"As our first virtual show, we garnered interest from artists all across the nation," Trahan said. "Besides local and regional artists, entries were received from states as far away as California, Oregon, Pennsylvania and New York."

Over 100 pieces were submitted, Trahan said.

"Jurors for the show, Bonnie Samuelson and Hilary Patterson had a challenging job narrowing down the winners from the approximately 80 pieces that were finally accepted," Trahan said. "After multiple rounds of jurying, the following pieces were awarded prizes."

Best of Show went to Jacquelyn Giuffre for "Lucy," a bronze sculpture of an anteater. Jacquelyn from San Rafael, CA has always had a fascination with animals in transition, Trahan said.

There was a tie for second place. Kevin Hammon from Bergen, NY and his "When the Last Acorn is Found" tied with "Blue Land Crab" by Trahan.

Hammon’s work features a California Scrub-Jay on a watercolor-stained road map of Oregon. Kevin has family in Wewahitchka.

Trahan’s work is a watercolor of a crab found on a local beach with the sun backlighting it and casting shadows on the sand.

A gallery of all the work can be found at www.thejoecenter.org.

Folks can comment on and purchase pieces they enjoy.

A limited display of pieces from local artists in the windows of The Joe, located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.

Purchase of any of items can be accomplished through The Joe website. The show will run through Aug. 8.

The Joe Center for the Arts remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Upcoming shows scheduled at The Joe will be the Annual Member Show from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18 and Lighten UP – Getting Past the COVID Blues on Oct. 2-31.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to turn our lives upside down and The Joe is inviting artists who have created art during this time that focuses either on the impact of this pandemic or on the lighter and brighter things in life to submit work, Trahan said.

The Joe will again host the 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees in November and December with hopes that a community celebration will be possible.