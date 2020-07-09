The Gulf Coast State College Foundation recently accepted a scholarship endowment from Ralph Roberson, GCSC District Board of Trustee.

The "Walter and Clair Roberson Scholarship" will provide students from Gulf and Franklin counties with an opportunity to pursue a degree in nursing.

"The scholarship endowment contribution is being offered by the Roberson Family Trust that was established by my parents, Walter and Clair Roberson, who did not have the opportunity to go to college," said Roberson, who resides in Port St. Joe.

"After military service, my father established his own business, worked hard to be successful and made sure that each of his children could attend college. We are establishing this scholarship to honor their legacy and to help deserving individuals with the opportunity for a college education."

"Mr. Roberson has been very generous with his time and talent as a District Board of Trustee member and chair, as well as his resources as a GCSC Foundation benefactor," said Dr. John Holdnak, GCSC President. "We are so grateful for his efforts in keeping the hopes and dreams of our students alive and well."

ABOUT THE GCSC FOUNDATION

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities and program support for students enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. The Foundation is committed to the belief that every deserving student merits a chance to continue his or her education regardless of cost.

The Foundation, with the support of individuals, businesses, other foundations and grants, has created and endowed more than 750 scholarships. For 52 years, the Foundation has served Gulf Coast State College by donating more than $26 million for scholarship and program support.