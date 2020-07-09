A "Three-Day Blitz Build" began on Avenue B in Port St. Joe Wednesday, weather permitting, of course.

The build is scheduled to be completed by week end.

Last week, assemblage of frames for the new home were taking place in Georgia by volunteers from Square Foot Ministry.

The effort is a partnership among Square Foot Ministry, America’s Home Place, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Volunteer Florida, Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, corporate donors, local officials, and other nonprofits.

The build will provide a new home for a Hurricane Michael survivor and homeowner. The finished home will meet the IBHS FORTIFIED HOME ™ "Gold" standards for resilient building.

High Socks for Hope will provide some of the furnishings,