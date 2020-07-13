According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the total cases include 1,281 residents and 41 non-residents. Eight residents with the virus have died and 52 residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed 121 new COVID-19 patients for a total of 1,322 cases to date, health officials announced on Monday.

The county’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 10% Of the 12,626 tests processed in the county to date, 11,278 were negative.

The age range for the new patients is 0-4 years (2), 5-14 years (6), 15-24 years (22), 25-34 (26), 35-44 (20), 45-54 (12), 55-64 (17), 65-74 (11), 75-84 (4), and 85+ (1).

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

Total cases include 872 in Panama City, 195 in Panama City Beach, 133 in Lynn Haven, 16 in Youngstown, eight in Callaway, 23 in Southport, one in Parker, four at Tyndall Air Force Base, nine in Fountain, one in Bayou George, two at Inlet Beach, one in Seacrest, one in Watersound, one in Mexico Beach and 14 unknown.

DOH-Bay is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat. The CDC has a symptom checker available at CDC.gov/coronavirus. For additional testing options and information, visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text "bayhealth" to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit http://bay.floridahealth.gov/or BayHealthCOVID19.com. Contact the Citizens Information Center seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (850) 248-6090, or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, call (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.