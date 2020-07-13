The qualifying period for municipal mayor and council elections hits the halfway mark Tuesday, and a number of candidates have officially entered the races.
Qualifying is open through July 21 for municipal elections in all Etowah County municipalities except Gadsden, which had elections two years ago.
The following candidates are among those qualified so far:
Rainbow City
Mayor: Terry John Calhoun (i)*; Joe Taylor
Council Place 1: Anita Bedwell (i); Debbie Hiltz
Council Place 2: Heath Smith, Randy Vice
Council Place 3: Darron Walker
Council Place 4: Larry Keenum (i), Jim Ford, Tommy Colvin
Council Place 5: Trey Brinkley; Clark Hopper
Southside
Mayor: Danny Garnett; Dana Snyder
Council Place 1: Keith Clay; Kenneth Jacobs
Council Place 2: Anthony Devine; John Hatley (i)
Council Place 3: Andrew T. Richardson; Randall Tallent
Council Place 4: Don Steward (i)
Council Place 5: Mark Arnett, Genny Ball
Glencoe
Mayor: Charles Gilchrist (i); Chris Hare
Council Place 1: Danny Wagnon (i)
Council Place 2: Brian Bramblett; Jeff Little
Council Place 3: Wayne Farley (i); Colt Turner
Council Place 4: Chris Sims (i)
Council Place 5: Cody Rampey
Hokes Bluff
Mayor: Scott Reeves (i)
Council Place 1: Danny Coffelt; Dale Jakiel; David Bankson
Council Place 2: Larry Sandlin (i)
Council Place 3: Chuck Robinson (i)
Council Place 4: Garry Young (i)
Council Place 5: Walt Simmons
Altoona
Mayor: Rick Nash (i); Steve Alldredge, Dewayne Waldrop
Council Place 1: Nate Livingston (i); Steve McCormick
Council Place 2: Sylvester Cattling (i); Bobby Burkhalter
Council Place 3: Dan Hopper (i)
Council Place 4: Lisa Dover (i)
Council Place 5: Matt Anderson (i)
Attalla
Mayor: Larry Means (i); Teresa Hill
District 1 Council: Duane Ball
District 1 Board of Education: Allen Snow, Preston Nix, James Parker Jr.
District 2 Council: Kenneth Dixon (i); Ron Catoe, Anthony Cylar
District 3 Council: Donald Oliver (i); Terry McClain
District 3 Board of Education: Jerry Bone
District 4 Council: Keith Christopher; Joe Hereford
District 5 Council: Bob Cross (i)
District 5 Board of Education: Larry Howard; Joey Nance
*(i) indicates incumbent