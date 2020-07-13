The qualifying period for municipal mayor and council elections hits the halfway mark Tuesday, and a number of candidates have officially entered the races.

Qualifying is open through July 21 for municipal elections in all Etowah County municipalities except Gadsden, which had elections two years ago.

The following candidates are among those qualified so far:

Rainbow City

Mayor: Terry John Calhoun (i)*; Joe Taylor

Council Place 1: Anita Bedwell (i); Debbie Hiltz

Council Place 2: Heath Smith, Randy Vice

Council Place 3: Darron Walker

Council Place 4: Larry Keenum (i), Jim Ford, Tommy Colvin

Council Place 5: Trey Brinkley; Clark Hopper

Southside

Mayor: Danny Garnett; Dana Snyder

Council Place 1: Keith Clay; Kenneth Jacobs

Council Place 2: Anthony Devine; John Hatley (i)

Council Place 3: Andrew T. Richardson; Randall Tallent

Council Place 4: Don Steward (i)

Council Place 5: Mark Arnett, Genny Ball

Glencoe

Mayor: Charles Gilchrist (i); Chris Hare

Council Place 1: Danny Wagnon (i)

Council Place 2: Brian Bramblett; Jeff Little

Council Place 3: Wayne Farley (i); Colt Turner

Council Place 4: Chris Sims (i)

Council Place 5: Cody Rampey

Hokes Bluff

Mayor: Scott Reeves (i)

Council Place 1: Danny Coffelt; Dale Jakiel; David Bankson

Council Place 2: Larry Sandlin (i)

Council Place 3: Chuck Robinson (i)

Council Place 4: Garry Young (i)

Council Place 5: Walt Simmons

Altoona

Mayor: Rick Nash (i); Steve Alldredge, Dewayne Waldrop

Council Place 1: Nate Livingston (i); Steve McCormick

Council Place 2: Sylvester Cattling (i); Bobby Burkhalter

Council Place 3: Dan Hopper (i)

Council Place 4: Lisa Dover (i)

Council Place 5: Matt Anderson (i)

Attalla

Mayor: Larry Means (i); Teresa Hill

District 1 Council: Duane Ball

District 1 Board of Education: Allen Snow, Preston Nix, James Parker Jr.

District 2 Council: Kenneth Dixon (i); Ron Catoe, Anthony Cylar

District 3 Council: Donald Oliver (i); Terry McClain

District 3 Board of Education: Jerry Bone

District 4 Council: Keith Christopher; Joe Hereford

District 5 Council: Bob Cross (i)

District 5 Board of Education: Larry Howard; Joey Nance

*(i) indicates incumbent