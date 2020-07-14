Southside police arrested two people Saturday after finding them in a Riverhills Circle residence with an explosive device in plain view, Chief Blake Ragsdale said.

James Derek Zook, 31, and Lindsey Alyssa Ferguson, 33, both of Gadsden, were charged with possession of a destructive device, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers Ray Cumby and Bryan Bell responded at about 8 a.m. to a call at a residence off Riverhills Circle. The owner told officers someone was asleep inside the residence.

As the officers went inside and made contact with two people, Capt. Jay Freeman said in a press release, and they spotted illegal drugs and what appeared to be an explosive device in plain view. A search turned up drug paraphernalia as well.

Officers on the scene called in the Gadsden Police Department bomb unit and the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit. The GPD team removed the device and made the scene safe, and the two people were taken into custody.

Ragsdale expressed his thanks to the Gadsden Police Department bomb unit and the drug unit for assisting in the case.

Bond was set each at $15,000 for the possession of the destructive device and the scheduled amount for the drug charges. Both remain in the Etowah County Detention Center.