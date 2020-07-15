JoAnn Reck, who had dementia and was separated from her husband because of the ban on visits to nursing homes, died Sunday of COVID-19 at age 86.

LAKELAND — The elderly Romeo and Juliet of a Lakeland senior community reunited for a final time.

Sam Reck, who had been separated from direct contact with his wife, JoAnn Reck, during the ban on visits to nursing homes, held her hand and peered into her eyes as she lay in a hospital bed Saturday night, just hours before she died of COVID-19, her family said.

JoAnn, 86, resided in a skilled nursing area at Florida Presbyterian Homes, while Sam lived in an apartment. Unable to be in close proximity, they forged a routine of distant visits, as Sam sat on a balcony outside his second-floor apartment and JoAnn talked to him from a garden below.

The couple became known as Romeo and Juliet in the senior community for their meetings, which mirrored the assignations of the young lovers in Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy. The Ledger featured the couple in a story published in May.

JoAnn was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago, and Sam described the anguish his wife endured because she failed to understand why he had ceased spending most of his days with her, as he did before the suspension of visits issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. That order has been extended until Aug. 29 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections.

JoAnn developed a cough, a fever and extreme drowsiness and was transferred to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where a test Friday confirmed she had COVID-19, said her daughter, Linda Hennessey of Oldsmar. Family members decided not to have JoAnn put on a ventilator, and instead she moved to the hospital’s palliative care unit.

Though visits to patients with COVID-19 are largely restricted, the hospital makes exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Sam, 90, decided to risk possible exposure to the illness in order to be with his wife of nearly 30 years a final time Saturday night. He donned full protective gear, including a gown, two masks, a head covering and gloves, and stayed with JoAnn for about four hours.

"They suited us all up in all protective gear," he said. "We might have looked rather ominous, but we could hold her hand and talk to her to try to reassure her that we loved her."

Scott Hooper and his wife, Julie, also spent some final hours with JoAnn, and Julie shot video from those moments.

"Sam moved forward and grabbed her (JoAnn’s) hand and said, ‘I can hold your hand again’ and was talking to her," Hooper said. "My mom was able to communicate a little bit. I think you can make out the word ‘Sam,’ and he said ‘I love you’ and she said ‘I love you.’ It was a pretty special moment, actually. My wife was holding the camera, and it was shaking because she was crying so much, seeing them together."

Reck is now under a 14-day quarantine in his apartment.

'She was a bright light'

At least 41 long-term care centers in Polk County have reported cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff members, according to Sunday’s latest update from the Florida Department of Health. Of the county’s 151 deaths ascribed to the illness, 86 are linked to such facilities.

Florida Presbyterian Homes, which includes skilled nursing, assisted-living and independent-living areas, had two current residents positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, CEO Joe Xanthopoulos said. In addition, three staff members had tested positive and were off duty and under quarantine, he said.

During the ban on visitors to the skilled nursing area, Xanthopoulos said he had developed a habit of reading the daily newspaper to JoAnn and two other residents.

"We all miss JoAnn," Xanthopoulos said. "She was a bright light."

JoAnn, born in Georgia as JoAnn Stacy, entered nursing shortly after high school, Scott Hooper said. She stopped working after she married her first husband, James Henry Hooper, and began to raise three children, including a daughter who died before her.

While living in Fort Lauderdale, JoAnn earned a degree as a registered nurse in 1970.

"The thing I remember growing up, she was very much — whenever anyone was sick, she was there for them," Hooper said. "I remember one of her friends was in the hospital for, like, a week, and every night she was going there and staying with her for four or five hours."

Hooper said his mother also spent about a year caring for him after a surgical error left his arms temporarily paralyzed when he was 19.

Couple meets at church group

JoAnn and Sam, both living in Jacksonville, met at a church singles group in the late 1980s, after her first husband had died. They married about a year later.

Sam, who was recently retired, had a fascination with bluegrass music, which JoAnn soon absorbed. Sam had a collection of stringed instruments, and he said JoAnn learned to play fiddle and then autoharp.

The couple began performing in North Florida with an ensemble called the SLO-JAM Bluegrass Group. They also played often at their church, Sam said.

Sam and JoAnn acquired a 21-foot Winnebago and traveled as far north as Canada to watch and sometimes play in bluegrass festivals.

"We were strictly amateurs, but we loved doing it," Sam said.

JoAnn even composed some songs. As Sam recalled, the sight of whales off the Canadian coast inspired her to write one titled "I’d Have Cried," which told of how she would have reacted to watching the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Recks moved to Lakeland in 2005 to be closer to her grown children in the Tampa area and his in the Orlando area. They lived in a duplex at Florida Presbyterian Homes and then an apartment before JoAnn’s dementia forced her move into the skilled nursing area.

Last Christmas Eve, JoAnn sang her composition, "I’d Have Cried," at a chapel service as Sam accompanied her on guitar.

"In spite of her memory issues, she was able to sing that song very well," Sam said. "The place was packed. She got a big ovation."

Though Sam did his best to buoy his wife’s spirits after their forced separation, through the balcony visits, phone calls and video chats, Hooper said his mother had frequent moments of torment as her dementia worsened.

"The truth is, she was going through a nightmare, calling every other day, crying and screaming and saying, ‘Where am I?’ " Hooper said. "That’s part of the reason we decided to let her move on and not put her through a struggle."

He said consultations with a doctor convinced the family that even if JoAnn managed to survive COVID-19, her quality of life would likely be worse than before. The palliative care team gave her medication that brought calm in her final hours, which included a visit from her granddaughter, Sam Reck said.

JoAnn leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hooper said the family plans eventually to hold a virtual memorial service for his mother. The family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.