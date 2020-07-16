Hello friends and neighbors. My name is Tom Buttram and I am running for Gulf County School Board, District Four. I was born in Port Saint Joe and attended the old Elementary School on Long Avenue, Grades 1-6. My Dad managed the old Danley Furniture store on Reid Avenue; the building which will soon house the new Peppers. Port Saint Joe has held a piece of my heart since our family moved away, and I am very happy to have returned here full time in 2016. Since returning I have been delighted to renew membership with First United Methodist Church, which is my original Home Church!

In my years away from Port Saint Joe, I graduated from Quincy High School in Gadsden County. I was trained as a carpenter. educated as an Architect, and became a contractor and builder by profession. For most of those years I was self employed and learned some hard lessons about meeting payrolls and balancing budgets! It was also my good fortune to serve as a Department Head for two Georgia municipalities: The City of Savannah (1991-1996) and Macon-Bibb County (2011-2016). My late wife Carolyn and I were married for 34 years and raised a daughter and a son. Both children are grown and living in Florida.

Through 40 years of service in both the private and public sectors of the construction industry, I developed a broad based knowledge of building structures and the systems which serve them, as well as the budgeting skills required to implement the planning of those undertakings. It is the benefits of these skills I would like to bring to Gulf County schools.

In the coming years, our schools will be faced with several key issues which will affect our students, their parents, and the taxpayers of Gulf County.

1. The refurbishment of our school buildings and their service systems, all of which were constructed a half century ago. (There is a line of credit established to fund these improvements. )

2. Budgetary pressure due to reduction of revenue flow to the county. There is a double-cut here. First, because of reduced student headcount as a result of Hurricane Michael. Secondly, because 2020 is a census year and anticipated reduced census count will further affect our revenues.

3. How to maintain and improve upon our current level of excellence in preparing our students for life in the real world. This should continue to include college preparatory courses while expanding vocational training opportunities for those students who prefer to enter the expanding market for tradesmen/women.

The most pressing of these issues, because it affects all others, is Revenue Shortfall. The most recent numbers from the Florida Department of Revenue indicate that tax revenue to the State is suffering a 24% decrease this year. (One QUARTER from every dollar!) That shortfall will certainly affect Gulf County’s revenue flow through Tallahassee.

I ask for your vote and the opportunity to serve you. I promise to use my expertise in a reasoned approach to find cooperative solutions that lead to the best outcomes for ALL of Gulf County: Our Students, Our Teachers, Our Parents and Our Taxpayers. If this is the path you seek for the future of Gulf County Schools….VOTE Tom Buttram for District 4 on August 18! Thank you!

For continuing updates or questions, check out Tom Buttram for District 4 Gulf County School Board on Facebook.