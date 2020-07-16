During the early warning period of Hurricane Michael, Archie Shackelford of Port St. Joe, evacuated in his car to under the Lynn Haven Bridge. He sheltered there during the hurricane and stayed in his car for three weeks following the hurricane. This was not an easy time for him, but he had limited options.

Upon returning home, he found the wind had severely damaged his roof. The winds blew out several windows and the front and back door were blown off.

As a result, the interior suffered tremendous damage and in its current state, the home was uninhabitable. Shackelford has been displaced since the Hurricane and is currently staying with a family member.

He received an SBA loan and repaired what he could by doing the labor himself. He soon ran out of funds and the roof needed replacing before he could proceed with anymore repairs.

Thanks to a partnership between Disaster Service Corp Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA and The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, this Hurricane Michael survivor now has a new roof.

"I love my new roof and it means everything to me to have received this assistance so that I can move forward with repairs on my home," Shackelford said.

He and the Disaster Case Manager will continue to work together as he moves forward in his recovery plan by assisting him with resources for further interior repairs that he was unable to complete with the SBA funds.

If you are in need of assistance, The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team encourages you to contact them via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 850-270-8911. If you wish to donate money to support recovery projects, you can mail a check made out to Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and mail it to PO Box 1104 Port St. Joe FL 32457 or text recovergulf to 41444.