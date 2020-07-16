Summer Revival Services will be held at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church July 22-24 at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. Paxton Rogers is the evangelist for the three nights. Rev. Rogers is currently living in Tallahassee where he serves as senior pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church-Lake Jackson Community, and is a deputy for the Leon County Sheriff's Department.

Paxton is no stranger to Port St. Joe being that he grew up here and is a graduate of Port St. Joe Jr-Sr High School. Elder Chester Davis, Pastor of Philadelphia Church is extending an invitation to the public to come out to the Church or join in virtually for a great time of renewal and dedication to spiritual obedience.

In-person attendance will be limited to 50 with social distancing and mask wearing being required. However, online viewing and participation will be available. The Church is located at 261 Avenue D.